U.S. Approves Munitions Sale to Nigeria: A $346 Million Deal

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned the potential sale of munitions, including precision bombs and rockets, to Nigeria, valued at approximately $346 million. Leading defense contractors Lockheed Martin, RTX Missiles and Defense, and BAE Systems are involved in these transactions, as confirmed by the Pentagon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is poised to fortify its defense collaboration with Nigeria following the approval of a significant munitions sale. The Pentagon announced that the U.S. State Department has greenlit the potential delivery of precision bombs and rockets to Nigeria, valued at an estimated $346 million.

According to the statement, this move involves key defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, RTX Missiles and Defense, and BAE Systems. These companies are renowned for their expertise in advanced weaponry and military technology.

This development underscores the ongoing strategic partnership between the U.S. and Nigeria in the defense sector, aiming to bolster Nigeria's military capabilities amid regional security challenges.

