Global Equity Markets Hit Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Speculations

Record highs were recorded across global equity markets for consecutive sessions, fueled by investor optimism surrounding a potential interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The MSCI All Country World Index reached yet another peak, influenced by bullish sentiment on Wall Street.

In the United States, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index achieved record levels, reinforced by gains in sectors such as materials and healthcare. Meanwhile, European stocks advanced near two-week highs and Japan's Nikkei breached the 43,000 mark for the first time, continuing its upward trajectory.

Contributing to the upbeat market mood was the latest U.S. inflation data indicating a slight ease in consumer prices, alongside actions from President Trump, including pausing tariffs on Chinese imports. These factors, coupled with reduced treasury yields and fluctuating currency values, reflected broad investor optimism and financial anticipation.