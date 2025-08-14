Left Menu

Major Business Moves: Claire's Administration, Centrica's LNG Bid, Porsche Piëch's Defence Expansion

Claire's UK business has entered administration, affecting 2,150 jobs. Centrica is negotiating a £1.5 billion acquisition of National Grid's LNG terminal. The Porsche-Piëch family plans to intensify defense investments, maintaining a primary focus on automotive and industrial technology.

In a sweeping series of developments, Claire's UK business has entered administration, casting uncertainty over 2,150 jobs. The jewellery chain's financial struggles have culminated in this critical juncture, raising concerns in the retail sector.

Meanwhile, energy giant Centrica is in negotiations with Energy Capital Partners to acquire the Isle of Grain LNG terminal from National Grid. The deal, valued at approximately 1.5 billion pounds, highlights the strategic movements in the energy sector.

Furthermore, the Porsche-Piëch family has announced intentions to diversify into defense investments. While their primary focus remains on cars and industrial technology, this expansion signals a significant shift in their investment strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

