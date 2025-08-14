Left Menu

Bitcoin Soars Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cut Speculation

The U.S. dollar weakened as traders anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, causing Bitcoin to surge to a record high. Asian stocks, inspired by Wall Street peaks, remained steady, while the yen strengthened following monetary policy expectations. Meanwhile, oil and gold saw slight increases amidst geopolitics.

14-08-2025 10:49 IST
The U.S. dollar found itself under pressure as investor sentiment leaned towards the Federal Reserve resuming interest rate cuts, buoying Bitcoin to unprecedented heights.

Globally, stock indices took inspiration from Wall Street's peaks, with the MSCI All Country World Index maintaining record highs. Additionally, the Japanese yen showed strength following U.S. economic forecasts.

Bitcoin rallied past previous records, spurred by easing policies in the U.S. and financial sector reforms. Commodities like oil and gold also experienced slight upticks amidst geopolitical concerns tied to U.S.-Russia relations.

