Uttarkashi Administration Takes Swift Action after Harshil Lake Formation
District Magistrate Prashant Arya inspected a temporary lake in Harshil, Uttarkashi, formed by heavy debris from a local disaster. While there's no immediate danger, manual debris removal is ongoing. Authorities ensure continued relief operations after recent flash floods, prioritizing local resource usage and vigilant monitoring.
The District Magistrate of Uttarkashi, Prashant Arya, conducted an inspection on Thursday of the newly-formed temporary lake in Harshil, Uttarkashi. This lake has emerged due to substantial debris falling into Harshil Gad owing to recent natural disasters in the Dharali-Harsil area.
He assured the public that although water flows smoothly from the lake's mouth, mitigating immediate risk, manual efforts are underway to remove debris obstructing the riverbank. Due to site conditions, deploying heavy machinery is impractical, prompting authorities to rely on local resources and workers.
Parallelly, Uttarakhand Police Chief Deepam Seth reviewed relief operations mandated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The local administration is focused on aiding those affected by the Dharali and Harshil disaster. Continuous relief efforts ensure the supply of essentials, while search and rescue operations persist following a cloudburst-induced mudslide and flash floods.
