ReNew's Profit Soars with Green Energy Initiatives

ReNew's net profit skyrocketed to Rs 513.1 crore in the June quarter, primarily due to increased power sales. The firm's total revenue rose to Rs 4,118.2 crore. With expanded solar and cell manufacturing operations and a focus on asset sales, ReNew plans to construct up to 2.4 GWs by fiscal year-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:33 IST
ReNew has reported a remarkable climb in net profit, reaching Rs 513.1 crore in the June quarter, largely fueled by heightened revenues from power sales.

Listed on Nasdaq, the Indian energy firm saw its total revenue escalate to Rs 4,118.2 crore compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

With a boost in solar and cell manufacturing capacities, ReNew aims to complete up to 2.4 GWs of new projects, bolstering its asset-oriented growth strategy by fiscal year-end.

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

