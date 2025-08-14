ReNew's Profit Soars with Green Energy Initiatives

ReNew has reported a remarkable climb in net profit, reaching Rs 513.1 crore in the June quarter, largely fueled by heightened revenues from power sales.

Listed on Nasdaq, the Indian energy firm saw its total revenue escalate to Rs 4,118.2 crore compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

With a boost in solar and cell manufacturing capacities, ReNew aims to complete up to 2.4 GWs of new projects, bolstering its asset-oriented growth strategy by fiscal year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)