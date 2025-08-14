Delhi High Court Upholds Right to Marry Amid Family Opposition

The Delhi High Court has reinforced the principle that two consenting adults have the personal liberty to marry and live together, as safeguarded by Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. In a landmark decision, the court stressed that family opposition cannot override this autonomy.

Justice Sanjeev Narula highlighted the consistent stance of the Supreme Court in protecting such rights, instructing law enforcement agencies to shield couples from any form of threats or coercion. Specifically, in this instance, the court ordered police protection for a young couple who feared potential harassment from the woman's family.

The couple solemnized their marriage on July 23, 2025, at an Arya Samaj trust in Delhi. They sought judicial intervention after the woman's family allegedly attempted to pressure her, despite her voluntary departure and clear affirmation of the marriage. To ensure their security, the court instructed a local officer to assign a beat officer, provide emergency contacts, and swiftly address any reported threats, underscoring the court's priority in safeguarding the couple's fundamental rights.

