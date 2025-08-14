Amansa's Rs 250 Crore Rubicon Research Investment Foreshadows IPO

Amansa Investments Ltd has made a sizeable investment of Rs 250 crore in Rubicon Research Ltd, a pharmaceutical formulation company. This financial injection comes during a pre-initial public offering (IPO) funding round and positions Rubicon strategically for its anticipated public issue by the year's end, sources indicate.

The transaction details reveal that General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Ltd, a primary promoter, transferred a substantial 51.60 lakh equity shares to Amansa Investments at Rs 484.47 per share, totaling Rs 250 crore. This move aligns with Rubicon's board-approved strategy to reduce its fresh issue size for the impending IPO.

Rubicon Research aims to leverage the IPO proceeds to settle its debts and support inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions. The company's continuous commitment to innovation is underlined by its vast portfolio of USFDA-approved products and robust research infrastructure across India and Canada.

