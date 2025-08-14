Left Menu

Tiranga Rallies Spark Patriotic Fervour Across J&K

The Tiranga Horse Rally in Rajouri, organized by nomadic tribals, received commendations for fostering national pride. Simultaneously, grand Tiranga Rallies in Bhaderwah showcased unity and patriotism, culminating in wide public participation and loud chants. The Prime Minister lauded the nationwide enthusiasm for Har Ghar Tiranga ahead of the 79th Independence Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:03 IST
Tiranga Rallies Spark Patriotic Fervour Across J&K
Nomadic Tribals in Rajouri hosts Tiranga Horse Rally (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir commended the Tiranga Horse Rally, which was organized by nomadic tribals in the Rajouri district as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. The office described the event as inspiring, with citizens showcasing their pride in the nation on their journey toward a future of endless possibilities.

The rally, held prior to the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Rajouri, notably featured a two-kilometre-long national flag and was attended by a large and enthusiastic crowd. Security was tight, with police ensuring the event proceeded smoothly amidst a tidal wave of patriotism.

Meanwhile, the Bhaderwah Valley was alight with national fervour as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, led by SDPO Bhaderwah, orchestrated a vibrant Tiranga Rally. Joined by students and locals, they waved a striking 100-meter national flag, aiming to emphasize unity and remember past sacrifices for Indian freedom.

The display of the national flag, that drew cheers from the crowd, served as a highlight. Spectators and participants alike contributed to the event's atmosphere by chanting patriotic slogans. NCC cadet Akshay reflected on the honor of participating with great pride.

The event concluded with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," reinforcing the celebratory mood ahead of Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the widespread engagement in Har Ghar Tiranga, noting its reflection of India's patriotic spirit and urged sharing of images on harghartiranga.com.

The Ministry of Culture echoed this sentiment, expressing joy at the scale of participation across the nation and the connection Indians share with the National Flag, showcasing a united national spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025