Tiranga Rallies Spark Patriotic Fervour Across J&K

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir commended the Tiranga Horse Rally, which was organized by nomadic tribals in the Rajouri district as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. The office described the event as inspiring, with citizens showcasing their pride in the nation on their journey toward a future of endless possibilities.

The rally, held prior to the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Rajouri, notably featured a two-kilometre-long national flag and was attended by a large and enthusiastic crowd. Security was tight, with police ensuring the event proceeded smoothly amidst a tidal wave of patriotism.

Meanwhile, the Bhaderwah Valley was alight with national fervour as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, led by SDPO Bhaderwah, orchestrated a vibrant Tiranga Rally. Joined by students and locals, they waved a striking 100-meter national flag, aiming to emphasize unity and remember past sacrifices for Indian freedom.

The display of the national flag, that drew cheers from the crowd, served as a highlight. Spectators and participants alike contributed to the event's atmosphere by chanting patriotic slogans. NCC cadet Akshay reflected on the honor of participating with great pride.

The event concluded with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," reinforcing the celebratory mood ahead of Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the widespread engagement in Har Ghar Tiranga, noting its reflection of India's patriotic spirit and urged sharing of images on harghartiranga.com.

The Ministry of Culture echoed this sentiment, expressing joy at the scale of participation across the nation and the connection Indians share with the National Flag, showcasing a united national spirit.

