European Insurers Propel Markets Amid Varied Earnings

European shares surged to two-week highs on Thursday, bolstered by robust earnings performances from insurance giants such as Admiral and Aviva. This positive trend helped counterbalance a downturn in Dutch payment company Adyen, which saw a sharp drop after revising its annual revenue projections downward.

British insurer Admiral reached a record high, rising 5.8% due to a successful first-half profit, while Aviva soared 4.1%, marking its highest point since 2007 following an increase in its interim dividend spurred by strong half-year earnings. Similarly, Swiss Re edged up 0.9% subsequent to reporting a better-than-anticipated first-half net profit.

Conversely, the fall of Adyen by 17.5% was attributed to revised revenue expectations, affected by U.S. tariffs and market volume slowdowns. Notably, most European markets registered gains, except Britain's FTSE, impeded by several ex-dividend trades. Meanwhile, sector-wise, aerospace and defense stocks posted gains, recovering from previous pressures.