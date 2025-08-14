Supreme Court Deliberates on Future of Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its decision on pleas challenging its August 11 order mandating the removal of stray dogs from public areas in the Delhi-NCR region to shelter homes. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria announced plans to issue an interim ruling on the prior order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi government, underscored the divide between a vocal minority and a silent majority, citing public concerns over safety. He argued that despite public claims of animal compassion, practical issues such as child safety and rabies persist. Mehta presented data indicating 37 lakh dog bites and 305 rabies deaths in 2024, predominantly affecting children under 15.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, on behalf of an NGO, questioned the municipalities' progress in establishing dog shelter homes and sterilization efforts. He, along with advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, critiqued the August 11 order. The Court highlighted the lack of adherence to Animal Birth Control Rules, attributing public safety risks to these enforcement failures. The court's intent, it maintained, was driven by the necessity to balance human safety with animal welfare.