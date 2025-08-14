AU Small Finance Bank Expands with 51 New Branches Across India

In a strategic move to broaden its financial footprint, AU Small Finance Bank has announced the inauguration of 51 new branches across India, slated to open by August 15, 2025. The launch aligns with the celebration of the nation's 79th Independence Day, marking a significant milestone in the bank's growth trajectory.

The new branches include 30 designated for liability transactions and 21 focused on Microfinance & Inclusive Banking (MFIB). These branches are strategically positioned in economically promising regions such as West Bengal, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu to optimize outreach and service efficiency.

Each branch will provide comprehensive banking services including deposits, payment solutions, trade finance, insurance, investment products, and advanced digital banking capabilities. Additionally, the MFIB branches will offer targeted support for micro-enterprises and underserved populations, furthering the bank's commitment to inclusive financial growth.

