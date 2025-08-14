Wall Street Anticipates Federal Reserve's Next Move Amidst Economic Fluctuations

U.S. stock index futures displayed minimal movement on Thursday, following a week of strong gains on Wall Street. Investors are eagerly awaiting upcoming economic data to assess the Federal Reserve's likely decision on monetary policy in the coming month. Labor market data hinting at weakness has fueled speculation of potential interest rate cuts, despite continuous inflationary pressures.

The uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's next move has fueled a rise in riskier equities, pushing indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new record highs and bringing the Dow Jones close to its peak. Current market anticipation includes a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed in September, with similar expectations for later in the year.

Amidst these developments, analysts exercise caution. Michael Brown of Pepperstone warns against overconfidence in the Fed's actions, particularly as inflation consistently exceeds targets. Moreover, insights from Fed President Mary Daly suggest resistance to aggressive rate reductions, contrasting with viewpoints from other financial leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)