Chipmakers Propel S&P 500 to New Heights Amid Market Optimism

The S&P 500 soared to a new record high on Friday, buoyed by gains in chipmakers such as Broadcom, despite a downbeat jobs report. Wall Street's three major indices experienced significant growth, driven by sectors like materials and industrials that traditionally lag behind technology stocks.

The U.S. Labor Department reported slower-than-anticipated employment growth in December, but the unemployment rate's dip to 4.4% suggested a stable labor market. PHLX semiconductor index jumped 2.7%, further boosting market sentiment. Chip tool maker Lam Research saw an 8.7% rise, while Broadcom, Alphabet, and Tesla also contributed to the upward trend.

Investor focus on AI and forthcoming earnings heightened interest in stocks with potential revenue upsides. Analysts noted a shift towards undervalued stocks, with the S&P 500 value index outperforming the growth index in early 2026. Meanwhile, mortgage lenders rallied on Trump's mortgage bond purchase plans, and the Supreme Court's pending tariff ruling kept investors watchful.

