Left Menu

Chipmakers Propel S&P 500 to New Heights Amid Market Optimism

The S&P 500 achieved a record close, driven by the semiconductor sector, while weaker job growth did not affect expected interest rate cuts. Broadcom, Tesla, and Alphabet contributed significantly to the market rally. The anticipation around AI's impact on industries and the upcoming fourth-quarter earnings season also played a role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 03:10 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 03:10 IST
Chipmakers Propel S&P 500 to New Heights Amid Market Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 soared to a new record high on Friday, buoyed by gains in chipmakers such as Broadcom, despite a downbeat jobs report. Wall Street's three major indices experienced significant growth, driven by sectors like materials and industrials that traditionally lag behind technology stocks.

The U.S. Labor Department reported slower-than-anticipated employment growth in December, but the unemployment rate's dip to 4.4% suggested a stable labor market. PHLX semiconductor index jumped 2.7%, further boosting market sentiment. Chip tool maker Lam Research saw an 8.7% rise, while Broadcom, Alphabet, and Tesla also contributed to the upward trend.

Investor focus on AI and forthcoming earnings heightened interest in stocks with potential revenue upsides. Analysts noted a shift towards undervalued stocks, with the S&P 500 value index outperforming the growth index in early 2026. Meanwhile, mortgage lenders rallied on Trump's mortgage bond purchase plans, and the Supreme Court's pending tariff ruling kept investors watchful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Diplomacy: Tensions Flare Between North and South Korea

Drone Diplomacy: Tensions Flare Between North and South Korea

 Global
2
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Move or Diplomatic Misstep?

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Bold Move or Diplomatic Misstep?

 Global
3
Colombian Rebel Leader Urges Unity Against U.S. Influence

Colombian Rebel Leader Urges Unity Against U.S. Influence

 Colombia
4
Trump's Unintended Job Data Leak Sparks Policy Reevaluation

Trump's Unintended Job Data Leak Sparks Policy Reevaluation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026