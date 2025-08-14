Indian Poultry Alliance Poised to Reshape India's Poultry Market with Rs 800 Crore Topline
The Indian Poultry Alliance (IPA), part of the Allana Group, anticipates a Rs 800 crore revenue in its first year. Leveraging an integrated model, strategic acquisitions, and expansion, IPA aims to revolutionize India's poultry sector by shifting from wet-markets to processed formats, underpinned by significant investment strategies.
The Indian Poultry Alliance, a branch of the Allana Group, announced its ambitious target to achieve Rs 800 crore in revenue in its inaugural year, spurred by burgeoning consumer demand. This marks a significant shift in the poultry industry landscape.
Expanding rapidly across regions such as Kishanganj, Zaheerabad, Coimbatore, and Aligarh, the company employs a comprehensive model that includes breeder farms, hatcheries, feed plants, and broiler contract farming. A key element in this strategy is the Rs 300 crore acquisition of Kwality Animal Feeds, which fortifies their production and market distribution capabilities.
The Indian poultry market, valued at Rs 2,304 billion, is projected to experience a 12.6% annual growth, and IPA is positioning itself at the forefront of this evolution. With plans to establish a network of processing plants and a greenfield processing facility, the company seeks to transition the industry towards a modern, processed poultry ecosystem.
