Uttarakhand Races Against Time: Relief Amid Chaos in Dharali-Harsil

The Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman, announced ongoing relief efforts in Dharali-Harsil, where 68 individuals remain missing following a catastrophic mudslide. The disaster, which took place on August 5, was triggered by a cloudburst, causing flash floods that swept through the village, destroying several homes.

Speaking to ANI, Suman noted the deployment of over a thousand rescue workers in a bid to locate the missing individuals. The region remains under orange and red alerts. District officials inspected a newly formed lake, determining there is currently no significant threat, though manual debris clearance is being conducted due to challenging conditions.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring and preparation for emergencies. Meanwhile, police officials, led by Uttarakhand's Director General of Police Deepam Seth, reviewed the first phase of relief operations, executed under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's direction. The administration is ensuring the delivery of essential goods to residents as rescue efforts continue in the disaster-stricken zones.

