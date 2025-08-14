Eli Lilly's Bold Price Strategy: UK Cost Surge for Mounjaro
Eli Lilly will increase the UK price of its Mounjaro treatment by 170% to match European markets. Despite Novo Nordisk's initial market lead with Wegovy, Mounjaro's sales have surged. The NHS will maintain access to the drug despite the price hike, ensuring supply continuity.
Eli Lilly has announced a significant price increase for its weight-loss and type 2 diabetes drug, Mounjaro, in the UK, raising costs by 170% to align with other European markets. This change is scheduled to take effect from September.
The company introduced Mounjaro in the UK in February last year, challenging Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, which has been available in the UK since September 2023. By the end of 2024, Mounjaro had outperformed Wegovy in sales within the online pharmacy sector, according to sources.
The NHS confirmed that the price adjustment will not impact its commissioning process for patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes. This increase reflects a strategical alignment, not affecting the NHS's current supply and access agreements with Eli Lilly.
ALSO READ
Novo's CEO Doustdar Tackles Investor Doubts Amid Wegovy Challenges
Medicare's Bold Experiment: Weight-Loss Drugs on the Horizon
Medicare and Medicaid May Expand Coverage for Weight-Loss Drugs
Medicare and Medicaid to Pilot Weight-Loss Drug Coverage
U.S. Considers Pilot Program for Weight-Loss Drug Coverage