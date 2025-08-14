Eli Lilly's Bold Price Strategy: UK Cost Surge for Mounjaro

Eli Lilly has announced a significant price increase for its weight-loss and type 2 diabetes drug, Mounjaro, in the UK, raising costs by 170% to align with other European markets. This change is scheduled to take effect from September.

The company introduced Mounjaro in the UK in February last year, challenging Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, which has been available in the UK since September 2023. By the end of 2024, Mounjaro had outperformed Wegovy in sales within the online pharmacy sector, according to sources.

The NHS confirmed that the price adjustment will not impact its commissioning process for patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes. This increase reflects a strategical alignment, not affecting the NHS's current supply and access agreements with Eli Lilly.