Novo Nordisk's Strategic Moves in Weight-Loss Market Shakeup

Novo Nordisk has entered the US market with its newly approved Wegovy weight-loss pill, priced at $149 per month for self-paying patients. As the drugmaker strives to compete with Eli Lilly, it seeks to reclaim market share in an increasingly competitive landscape.

The CDC has deemed the 2025-26 flu season 'moderately severe,' with over 11 million cases documented. Meanwhile, the US loosens its vaccine recommendations, aligning policies with international norms—a proposal backed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Legal challenges surrounding abortion pills persist post-2022 Supreme Court decision. Add to that Aktis Oncology's projected $840 million IPO and Incyte's cancer drug trial success, the healthcare sector remains both dynamic and challenging.

