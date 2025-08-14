Left Menu

Anticipated Dip in Cotton Production: CAI’s 2024-25 Forecast

Cotton production is forecast to decline to 311.40 lakh bales in the 2024-25 season due to lower yields in major growing regions. The Cotton Association of India predicts reduced outputs chiefly in the north and central zones, with a marginally improved yield in the southern zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:52 IST
Anticipated Dip in Cotton Production: CAI’s 2024-25 Forecast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cotton production in India is anticipated to drop to 311.40 lakh bales for the 2024-25 season, starting October 1, 2024, as stated by the Cotton Association of India (CAI). This marks a decline from the 336.45 lakh bales of the previous year, primarily due to lower yields across most growing regions.

The north and central zones are expected to face significant reductions, with production dropping to 29.55 lakh bales and 186.50 lakh bales, respectively. The south zone shows a slight increase, with yields reaching 89.50 lakh bales, compared to 82.85 lakh bales last season.

Total cotton supply till the end of July is estimated at 374.43 lakh bales, including 302.24 lakh bales of pressings, 33 lakh bales of imports, and an opening stock of 39.19 lakh bales. Domestic consumption estimates have risen to 314 lakh bales, while exports are forecasted to drop to 18 lakh bales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025