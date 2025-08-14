Anticipated Dip in Cotton Production: CAI’s 2024-25 Forecast

Cotton production in India is anticipated to drop to 311.40 lakh bales for the 2024-25 season, starting October 1, 2024, as stated by the Cotton Association of India (CAI). This marks a decline from the 336.45 lakh bales of the previous year, primarily due to lower yields across most growing regions.

The north and central zones are expected to face significant reductions, with production dropping to 29.55 lakh bales and 186.50 lakh bales, respectively. The south zone shows a slight increase, with yields reaching 89.50 lakh bales, compared to 82.85 lakh bales last season.

Total cotton supply till the end of July is estimated at 374.43 lakh bales, including 302.24 lakh bales of pressings, 33 lakh bales of imports, and an opening stock of 39.19 lakh bales. Domestic consumption estimates have risen to 314 lakh bales, while exports are forecasted to drop to 18 lakh bales.

