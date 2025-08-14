ED Intensifies Probe: Sandeepa Virk's Money Laundering Case

The Tis Hazari Court has extended the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) remand of Sandeepa Virk by four additional days, as developments in her money laundering case unfold. After her custody expired, Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Shankar approved further detention for interrogation. Virk is scheduled to appear in court again on August 18.

During the session, Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin argued for an extended remand to delve deeper into the allegations. The ED maintains that Virk deceitfully acquired immovable property and falsely presented herself as the owner of hyboocare.com, a bogus venture purporting to sell FDA-approved beauty products.

Investigations have unearthed glaring discrepancies, revealing the absence of real products on the site. The ED conducted searches on August 12-13, 2025, at various locations in Delhi and Mumbai as part of the probe into Virk and her associates, suspected of misleading investors with fraudulent claims.

The inquiry stems from an FIR filed in SAS Nagar, Punjab, citing sections of the Indian Penal Code related to criminal breach of trust and cheating. Findings suggest the website exhibits minimal online interaction, defective payment systems, and insufficient organisational transparency, fuelling the ED's assertion of feigned commercial activities.

Sandeepa Virk's connections with Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman, a former director of Reliance Capital, have also come under scrutiny. Investigators have discovered funds being diverted for personal use, aligning with claims of misconduct involving Surgut-based loans and unreturned financial disbursals.

Search operations uncovered documents exposing nearly Rs 18 Crore spent unlawfully on loans to Sethuraman, breaching lending guidelines. Additional irregularities point to a Rs 22 Crore home loan processed without standard financial checks. The persistent drain of funds goes hand-in-hand with Virk's interrogation and ongoing legal proceedings.

The ED reports seizing documents and recording testimonies from key figures, including Farrukh Ali. With her arrest on August 12, 2025, under PMLA norms, Virk's case proceeds with heightened scrutiny from investigative authorities, aiming to unravel the intricate web of financial deceit.

