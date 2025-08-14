Indian Army Launches Inspiring Series 'Kahaniyaan Jeet se Aage ki'
The Indian Army introduces 'Kahaniyaan Jeet se Aage ki', a new digital series showcasing soldier-athletes' inspiring journeys. The series, airing on Indian Army sports social media, highlights the dual roles these individuals play as soldiers and athletes, celebrating their dedication to patriotism and excellence.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army unveiled 'Kahaniyaan Jeet se Aage ki' (Beyond Medals and Glory), a digital series that shares the compelling journeys of soldier-athletes. Launching on its sports and adventure social media platforms, the series will spotlight individuals excelling both as soldiers and elite athletes.
The Indian Army has designed each episode to explore the lives of these extraordinary figures. Viewers will witness their relentless spirit and dual achievements, whether competing in military championships or global sporting events. This initiative aims to honor their steadfast perseverance, commitment to patriotism, and pursuit of excellence.
