L&T Sells TVS Infrastructure Trust Units; Motilal Oswal AMC Boosts Retail Fund Access

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) offloaded 19.75 lakh units of TVS Infrastructure Trust for Rs 20 crore in an open market transaction on Thursday.

The units, each priced at Rs 101.26, were simultaneously acquired by Allanzers Fin Net Pvt Ltd at the same rate, as confirmed by NSE's bulk deal data. TVS Infrastructure Trust's unit price dropped 1.45%, closing at Rs 101.26 on the exchange.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal AMC has teamed up with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to enhance retail investors' access to mutual funds. By integrating this new channel, the asset manager aims to broaden retail participation and help investors achieve their financial objectives, according to their MD and CEO Prateek Agrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)