Punjab Police Bust Rs 92-Crore 'Digital Arrest' Scam in Major Cybercrime Takedown

In a significant crackdown on cyber fraud, Punjab police revealed a Rs 92-crore scam spanning multiple states. The fraudsters, posing as law enforcement officials, extorted money through bogus 'digital arrests.' The operation resulted in six arrests, with two others still sought, and linked the crimes to multiple financial and cyber offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move against cyber-enabled financial fraud, Punjab Police have exposed a colossal Rs 92-crore scam, dubbed the 'digital arrest' operation. This breakthrough was achieved following meticulously coordinated raids across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat, according to an official press release.

The investigation has led to the identification of ten members from two organized criminal gangs, with six arrests made so far. Additionally, two gang members are already incarcerated and will be summoned via production warrants. Meanwhile, two suspects remain at large, and efforts to apprehend them continue vigorously.

This scam involved criminals impersonating senior police or investigative officials through phone calls, falsely accusing victims of involvement in criminal activities, and coercing them into transferring substantial sums of money under the threat of a 'digital arrest.' The operation has affected victims nationwide, with Rs 3 crore deceitfully extracted from residents of SAS Nagar alone.

The case traces back to two FIRs lodged at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Phase-7. As a part of the unraveling investigation, authorities have frozen or shut down 310 bank accounts linked to the scam. They have also connected the perpetrators to a Rs 12.5-crore fraud case registered at Bengaluru's Northeast Division Police Station under various cyber and financial crime statutes.

SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans emphasized that the police's action is not confined to making arrests, but also illustrates the Punjab Police's commitment to shielding citizens from digital crimes. The campaign will persist to dismantle such fraudulent networks, recover defrauded funds, and ensure offenders face justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

