Himachal Pradesh Unveils Van Sanvardhan Yojana to Boost Green Cover and Employment
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the Rajiv Gandhi Van Sanvardhan Yojana in Shimla, promoting afforestation through local community involvement. The initiative aims to increase Himachal Pradesh's green cover while providing financial support and employment for youth and women's groups engaged in plantation activities, aligning with eco-tourism and environmental goals.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to bolster both environmental sustainability and community employment, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the Rajiv Gandhi Van Sanvardhan Yojana in Shimla. The afforestation program targets enhancing the state's green cover with active participation from local youth clubs and women's groups.
The scheme, inaugurated in Shimla's Kallog area, will see various community groups plant and maintain trees with financial backing from the government. These groups will receive Rs 1.2 lakh for afforesting each hectare of land, with further incentives based on sapling survival rates, fostering a sustained commitment over five years.
Both Chief Minister Sukhu and Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan emphasized the initiative's dual goal: expanding forest cover and securing steady income for participants. Mayor Chauhan noted the municipal corporation's significant contribution, planting hundreds of thousands of trees in partnership with social organizations. The state calls for special grants to support these large-scale environmental efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration
Himachal's Energy Revamp: Hydro Project Overhaul and Employment Reforms
Massive Compensation for Shimla Landslide Victims in Road Project Fallout
Empowering First-Time Job Seekers: How PMVBRY Transforms Employment Landscape
Rozgar Mela: Catalyzing Employment Across India