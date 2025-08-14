West Tripura Gears Up for 79th Independence Day with Enhanced Security Measures

As India approaches its 79th Independence Day, police authorities in West Tripura have assured residents of comprehensive security arrangements for the occasion. Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak extended Independence Day greetings while emphasizing the proactive efforts to maintain peace across the district.

In an interview with ANI, SP Pathak revealed that additional police forces have been deployed in Agartala and other key areas to ensure visible and preventive policing. He confirmed that officers, including himself, will be actively monitoring the situation on the ground to guarantee public safety.

SP Pathak also noted intensified coordination with the Border Security Force and sister agencies to bolster security in sensitive regions. Joint patrols are ongoing along the borders to mitigate risks, and special checks have been enforced at vulnerable sites. The department aims to handle any potential threats effectively as Independence Day celebrations approach.

Public safety measures include enhanced monitoring of public spaces, critical point surveillance, and intelligence coordination to address potential threats. Citizens are urged to collaborate with authorities by reporting suspicious activities immediately. The district is poised to celebrate Independence Day with enhanced safety and enthusiasm.

