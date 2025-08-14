Resilient Restore: Telecom Triumphs in Uttarkashi After Cloudburst

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and its State Coordination Unit in Dehradun have successfully reestablished telecom connectivity in the Bhatwadi-Gangotri region of Uttarkashi district. This comes after a devastating cloudburst near Dharali Village on August 5, 2025, which caused the Kheer Ganga River to flood and led to widespread telecom disruption.

In an official statement from the Ministry of Communications, the DoT detailed its urgent collaboration with Telecom Service Providers, Infrastructure Providers, the Uttarakhand State Government, and various agencies including the Army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF to restore services. Early efforts included restoring the Bhatwadi-Dharali fibre link with cables supplied by the Army and additional materials airlifted to the area. Temporary towers were set up at key locations to restore coverage.

Despite harsh weather and treacherous terrain, effort was made to mobilize teams and equipment, utilizing helicopters and local transport for essential deliveries. The restoration of the Dharali-Gangotri fibre link marked comprehensive coverage resumption. To ensure uninterrupted service, Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) was activated, allowing users to connect to the strongest network available, thereby maintaining crucial communication lines for affected residents and emergency personnel.

