Revolutionizing Odisha's Connectivity and Education: CM Majhi's Ambitious Plans
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announces a Rs 6,000 crore upgrade for the Berhampur-Jeypore road into a six-lane highway, promising it as a key economic corridor. Plans include urban connectivity improvements in Berhampur and initiatives for education, including 45,000 teacher posts and free textbooks.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for Odisha's infrastructure, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled plans for a major upgrade of the road connecting Berhampur and Jeypore, transforming it into a six-lane highway at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore.
Speaking at the annual Saraswati Shishu Vidyamandira event in Nilakantha Nagar, Majhi highlighted the economic benefits of the proposed highway, positioned as an essential corridor for southern Odisha. Additional connectivity improvements include 10 major roads within Berhampur City, backed by a budget of Rs 52.17 crore.
Beyond infrastructure, Majhi emphasized educational advancements, pledging to address teacher shortages by creating 45,000 teaching positions in three years and providing free textbooks up to class 10. Furthermore, the development of 'food streets' under Berhampur Municipal Corporation was announced to enhance local urban culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Accelerating Highway Construction for Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh
India and Ethiopia are natural partners in regional peace, security and connectivity: PM Modi.
Aviation Woes: Connectivity Concerns in Kolkata and Himachal Pradesh
China Eastern Airlines Expands Delhi-Shanghai Flights to Boost Connectivity
Chennai Man Arrested for Two-Year-Old Rape Case in Berhampur