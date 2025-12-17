Revolutionizing Odisha's Connectivity and Education: CM Majhi's Ambitious Plans

In a significant development for Odisha's infrastructure, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled plans for a major upgrade of the road connecting Berhampur and Jeypore, transforming it into a six-lane highway at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore.

Speaking at the annual Saraswati Shishu Vidyamandira event in Nilakantha Nagar, Majhi highlighted the economic benefits of the proposed highway, positioned as an essential corridor for southern Odisha. Additional connectivity improvements include 10 major roads within Berhampur City, backed by a budget of Rs 52.17 crore.

Beyond infrastructure, Majhi emphasized educational advancements, pledging to address teacher shortages by creating 45,000 teaching positions in three years and providing free textbooks up to class 10. Furthermore, the development of 'food streets' under Berhampur Municipal Corporation was announced to enhance local urban culture.

