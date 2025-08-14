Weather Woes: IndiGo Flight Disrupted, Passengers Stage Tarmac Protest

IndiGo flight 6E-360 from Delhi to Darbhanga was cancelled on Thursday, as adverse weather in the national capital pushed back its departure time, causing the flight to fall outside the limited runway operating hours at Darbhanga airport.

Sources informed ANI that the flight was initially scheduled for an earlier time, but heavy weather conditions, including rain and traffic congestion in Delhi, disrupted the timetable. With Darbhanga airport's strict runway availability constraints, the delayed arrival could not be accommodated, leading to the cancellation. Passengers had to leave the aircraft at Delhi Airport. Some staged a brief protest on the tarmac, which was swiftly handled by airport authorities and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

In a statement, IndiGo clarified that safety remains a top priority and all possible arrangements, including refreshments and alternative flight options, were made available. IndiGo ensured the comfort of customers and offered full refunds where necessary. Personnel were on hand to provide constant updates and assistance to the affected passengers.

