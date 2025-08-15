Global Tug-of-War: Pioneering Treaty Aims to Tackle Plastic Pollution Amidst Deep Divisions

The world's first legally binding treaty to tackle plastic pollution hangs in the balance as countries engage in intense negotiations in Geneva. Deep divisions over the extent of future curbs have thrust nations like Panama, Kenya, Britain, and the EU into frustration as potential key provisions were removed from the draft.

Oil-producing countries strongly oppose curbs on virgin plastics production, contrasting with others advocating for strict controls on plastic products and chemicals. The high-stakes negotiations are seen as crucial, given the OECD's warning of tripling plastic production by 2060 without intervention.

Norwegian Minister Andreas Bjelland Eriksen emphasized the need for compromise while advocacy groups and businesses stress the necessity of an ambitious treaty. The stakes remain high as delegates strive for a unified, impactful agreement.