India Celebrates 79th Independence Day Honoring Past and Present Heroes

As India marks its 79th Independence Day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alongside the Indian National Congress, has honored the nation's freedom fighters. They emphasized the importance of their sacrifices in securing India's independence and shaping its democratic values. In a heartfelt post on X, Vadra extended Independence Day greetings to the nation, underscoring the principles of democracy, justice, and unity entrusted to Indians by their forebearers.

The Congress party also paid tribute, acknowledging the dedication and martyrdom of those who paved the way for freedom. They reiterated a call to remember and honor the sacrifices that built the foundation of the nation's independence. The party's post on X echoed the indelible contributions of countless heroes who laid down their lives for India's sovereignty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the occasion by hoisting the tricolour at the historic Red Fort, with highlights including a ceremonial guard of honor led by the armed forces and Delhi Police. Amidst the celebrations, an inaugural series of band performances by various national security forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, will take place across more than 140 locations nationwide, amplifying patriotic spirits, coinciding with the commemorations of Operation Sindoor's victory.