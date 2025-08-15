Left Menu

India Celebrates 79th Independence Day Honoring Past and Present Heroes

On India's 79th Independence Day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Indian National Congress commemorate freedom fighters for their sacrifices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at Red Fort, while pan-India band performances are set to instill patriotic fervor in citizens, celebrating the victory of Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:14 IST
India Celebrates 79th Independence Day Honoring Past and Present Heroes
India extends greetings on 79th Independence Day (Photo X/@priyankagandhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India marks its 79th Independence Day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alongside the Indian National Congress, has honored the nation's freedom fighters. They emphasized the importance of their sacrifices in securing India's independence and shaping its democratic values. In a heartfelt post on X, Vadra extended Independence Day greetings to the nation, underscoring the principles of democracy, justice, and unity entrusted to Indians by their forebearers.

The Congress party also paid tribute, acknowledging the dedication and martyrdom of those who paved the way for freedom. They reiterated a call to remember and honor the sacrifices that built the foundation of the nation's independence. The party's post on X echoed the indelible contributions of countless heroes who laid down their lives for India's sovereignty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the occasion by hoisting the tricolour at the historic Red Fort, with highlights including a ceremonial guard of honor led by the armed forces and Delhi Police. Amidst the celebrations, an inaugural series of band performances by various national security forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, will take place across more than 140 locations nationwide, amplifying patriotic spirits, coinciding with the commemorations of Operation Sindoor's victory.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025