In a strong address during the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to shield India's farmers from foreign policies detrimental to their interests. Speaking from the iconic Red Fort, Modi declared that he stands 'like a wall' against any policies that oppose farmers' welfare.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the United States pressuring India to open its agriculture market, even imposing a hefty 25% additional tariff on certain Indian goods, labeling it a 'penalty' for India's purchase of Russian oil. Modi's firm stance highlights his broader vision amid global economic self-interest.

As trade tensions simmer, India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry is actively engaging with stakeholders to protect the interests of its diverse industrial sectors. Meanwhile, India and the US continue to discuss potential bilateral trade agreements, with a focus on navigating mutual reservations and promoting fair trade practices.