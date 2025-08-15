Left Menu

Congress MP Rebuffs Modi's Independence Day Semiconductor Remarks

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day remarks on past Congress governments' alleged failure in the semiconductor sector. Ramesh dismissed PM's claims, highlighting India's strides in semiconductor manufacturing. PM Modi announced plans for 'Made-in-India' chips by year-end, reflecting a push for self-reliance amidst shifting global dynamics.

On Friday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh strongly countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, in which Modi accused previous Congress governments of derailing India's semiconductor ambitions. Ramesh labeled Modi's claims as fabrications, citing the establishment of Semiconductors Complex Ltd in Chandigarh in 1983 as evidence of early efforts in the sector.

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi declared that 'Made-in-India' semiconductor chips would hit the market by the end of the year, marking a significant step in bolstering India's technological capabilities. His comments emphasized the government's drive to achieve self-reliance in semiconductor production, highlighting six new units, four of which have been approved as part of this mission.

This announcement emerges as India aims to become a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing amid changing geopolitical landscapes and supply chain shifts. The government sanctioned Rs 4,600 crore for four new semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission, strategically placing India on the semiconductor map with new facilities in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab.

