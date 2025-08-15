Asian Stock Markets React to U.S. Inflation Data

Asian stock markets experienced an uneven recovery as investors responded to a sudden surge in U.S. producer price data, igniting renewed inflation concerns. The unexpected increase limited expectations for the Federal Reserve's potential rate cuts, impacting global financial markets.

MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, declined after U.S. economic reports revealed a higher-than-anticipated Producer Price Index increase. This development prompted traders to curb expectations of significant interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei 225 index bounced back, nearing a historic high, while Japanese economic data showed positive growth. Currency and commodities markets fluctuated as traders evaluated potential impacts on inflation and monetary policies worldwide.

