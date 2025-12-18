Global Markets Stabilize: Inflation Eases and AI Sentiments Rebound

Global shares saw a rise on Thursday, accompanied by a dip in Treasury yields, following softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data. This development has fueled investors' optimism regarding potential further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

In the tech sector, Micron's strong results provided stability for AI stocks, offsetting earlier volatility. This comes after a sell-off in technology shares due to concerns over AI-inflated valuations.

Anticipations of rate cuts have been echoed by economic experts and political figures alike, as signs of easing inflation provide room for maneuver. Brent oil prices and U.S. crude also saw gains, while gold experienced slight fluctuations amid ongoing economic developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)