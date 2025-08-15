Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Roads Blocked, Services Disrupted, Lives Lost

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority reports severe disruptions from heavy rainfall, blocking 455 roads and impacting power and water supply schemes. Monsoon season has claimed 247 lives and caused significant damage to property and livestock, emphasizing the ongoing challenges faced by the state.

Visuals of damage caused by flash floods in HP's Rampur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) has released a report documenting extensive disruptions across the state caused by heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. Issued on Friday at 10:00 AM, the report highlights significant impacts, with 455 roads, including three national highways (NH-305, NH-05, and NH-707), being blocked.

The most affected districts are Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla, with numerous roads rendered impassable due to landslides and heavy rain. Kullu experienced a major landslide at Jhed (Khanag), blocking NH-305. Other districts, such as Chamba and Kangra, are also experiencing significant road closures.

Power disruptions are widespread, with 681 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) not operational. Kullu and Shimla are the hardest-hit, experiencing disruptions from flash floods and fallen trees. Additionally, 182 water supply schemes across the state have been affected, with Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla facing major issues.

While the report does not cite rain-related deaths or accidents, monitoring and updates on public utility restoration continue. Meanwhile, the monsoon season has resulted in 247 fatalities and 329 injuries since June 20, according to a report from the Department of Revenue-DM Cell of the state government, with 130 rain-related and 117 due to road accidents.

Monsoon-related human casualties are not the only concern; the heavy rainfall has also caused significant property and livestock damage. The financial loss is estimated at over 2,10,485.33 lakh rupees, with 661 houses completely destroyed and 2,210 partially damaged. Details on crop losses remain unspecified. (ANI)

