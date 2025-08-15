Left Menu

Empowering India's Agricultural Heartland: PM Modi's Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a transformative initiative, the PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana, aiming to elevate 100 underperforming agricultural districts by enhancing productivity, diversification, and access to resources. The government emphasizes farmers' pivotal role in achieving self-reliance and boosting India's global agricultural stature.

  Country:
  India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared an ambitious plan to bolster 100 underperforming agricultural districts under the PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana. This initiative promises to equalize these regions with more prosperous areas by focusing on productivity enhancement, crop diversification, improved storage, irrigation facilities, and better access to credit.

In his lengthy Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, Modi hailed farmers as vital to India's transition from a dependent nation to self-reliance, emphasizing their integral role in the country's economic fabric. The scheme, lauded by Modi, has been backed by a significant annual budget of Rs 24,000 crore.

Highlighting agriculture's achievements, Modi noted India's leading global positions in milk, pulses, and jute production while announcing agricultural exports had surpassed Rs 4 lakh crore. He also recognized the government's efforts against foot-and-mouth disease in livestock with 125 crore free vaccination doses administered so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

