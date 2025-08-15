Deadlock at Geneva: Plastic Treaty Talks Falter Amid Discontent

Delegates aiming to establish the world's first legally binding treaty on plastic pollution reached an impasse in Geneva, leaving diplomats expressing frustration. The 10-day United Nations talks ended without a resolution, as disagreements persisted, particularly among states advocating for a robust treaty versus others resisting stringent measures.

Notably, oil-producing countries were cited as significant obstacles. U.S. resistance under President Donald Trump further complicated the proceedings. Although the negotiation chair, Ecuador's Luis Vayas Valdivieso, promised to reconvene, delegates were left weary and dissatisfied with the lack of a definitive outcome.

The key issues hindering progress include production limits, product management, and financial support for developing states. Despite the gridlock, environmental advocates welcomed the rejection of a subpar agreement, emphasizing that delaying a deal is preferable to accepting weak terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)