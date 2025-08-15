Left Menu

Deadlock at Geneva: Plastic Treaty Talks Falter Amid Discontent

The United Nations' efforts to create a binding treaty to combat plastic pollution reached a standstill in Geneva, leaving delegates frustrated. The deadlock, driven by disagreements over production caps and other provisions, highlights ongoing resistance from certain countries, including the U.S. and major oil producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:37 IST
Deadlock at Geneva: Plastic Treaty Talks Falter Amid Discontent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delegates aiming to establish the world's first legally binding treaty on plastic pollution reached an impasse in Geneva, leaving diplomats expressing frustration. The 10-day United Nations talks ended without a resolution, as disagreements persisted, particularly among states advocating for a robust treaty versus others resisting stringent measures.

Notably, oil-producing countries were cited as significant obstacles. U.S. resistance under President Donald Trump further complicated the proceedings. Although the negotiation chair, Ecuador's Luis Vayas Valdivieso, promised to reconvene, delegates were left weary and dissatisfied with the lack of a definitive outcome.

The key issues hindering progress include production limits, product management, and financial support for developing states. Despite the gridlock, environmental advocates welcomed the rejection of a subpar agreement, emphasizing that delaying a deal is preferable to accepting weak terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025