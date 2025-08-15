Sri Lanka Calls for Fresh Tenders for Energy Projects
The Sri Lankan government announced its decision to invite new international tenders for land initially slated for an Adani Power project. This move by the Energy Minister highlights a shift in strategy for the region's energy infrastructure development.
Amid evolving energy policies, Sri Lanka's Energy Minister has revealed an initiative to call for fresh international tenders. This decision pertains to lands initially allocated for a project by Adani Power Ltd, signaling a strategic shift.
The move underscores the government's commitment to ensuring a competitive and transparent process in its energy infrastructure projects. It showcases an emphasis on diversifying foreign involvement in the region.
Inviting fresh tenders marks a pivotal juncture in the management of Sri Lanka's energy resources, aiming at attracting more global participation and potentially redefining the regional power landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)