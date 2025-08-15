Sri Lanka Calls for Fresh Tenders for Energy Projects

Amid evolving energy policies, Sri Lanka's Energy Minister has revealed an initiative to call for fresh international tenders. This decision pertains to lands initially allocated for a project by Adani Power Ltd, signaling a strategic shift.

The move underscores the government's commitment to ensuring a competitive and transparent process in its energy infrastructure projects. It showcases an emphasis on diversifying foreign involvement in the region.

Inviting fresh tenders marks a pivotal juncture in the management of Sri Lanka's energy resources, aiming at attracting more global participation and potentially redefining the regional power landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)