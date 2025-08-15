Left Menu

Arunachal's Green Energy Revolution: Powering Towards a Sustainable Future

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has outlined a decade-long mission to expedite green energy projects and engage in public-private partnerships. The state aims to become India's green energy powerhouse, tapping into its hydropower resources. Major projects are planned, promising economic and employment benefits.

Arunachal's Green Energy Revolution: Powering Towards a Sustainable Future
Arunachal Pradesh is on a fast-track to becoming a green energy leader, according to Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Announced during his Independence Day speech, the state aims to expedite existing projects and launch new initiatives under a decade-long mission emphasizing public-private partnerships.

Highlighting Arunachal's vast natural resources, Khandu declared the state a burgeoning green energy powerhouse. With critical resources like graphite, hydropower projects, such as the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Project, are set to be completed by 2026, reinforcing this vision.

Beyond energy, these initiatives promise economic prosperity, boasting an influx of Rs 4,000 crore annually in free power, and 30,000 new jobs. Khandu emphasized continued community consultations to ensure inclusive development, underscoring plans for carbon credits and a comprehensive energy action plan leading up to 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

