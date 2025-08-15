Celebrating Devotion: Sikkim Introduces Shravan Kumar Award
Sikkim launched the 'Shravan Kumar Award' to honor devotion to parents, coinciding with India's 79th Independence Day. With a cash prize for each recipient, 199 residents were recognized. Simultaneously, the Indian Army's Tiranga March in Arunachal Pradesh showcased unity with local villagers and a commitment to protect the environment.
On India's 79th Independence Day, Sikkim's government, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, introduced the 'Shravan Kumar Award' to honor individuals showing exceptional devotion to their parents. Announced on August 15, 2023, this state-level award celebrates filial piety, rooted in the mythical story of Shravan Kumar.
This annual honor, supervised by the Rural Development Department, offers a Rs 1 lakh cash prize from the State Government to each awardee. In the current year, 199 individuals—one from each Gram Panchayat Unit (GPU) across the state—were honored. Chief Minister Tamang personally presented the award to 22 recipients from the Gangtok District's Gram Panchayat Units.
Apart from recognizing parental devotion, Sikkim's initiative underscores the state's commitment to nurturing cultural and emotional values. In tandem with these celebrations, the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps led a Tiranga March at 14,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district. This event saw 160 Gorkha troops, 25 ITBP personnel, and about 150 local villagers, alongside around 23 students and a teacher from the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Varanasi, march with a 100-meter-long National Flag, promoting unity and environmental consciousness through a 'No Plastic Zone' drive.
