Swift Deployment: Indian Army and Assam Rifles Showcased in Joint Exercise
The Indian Army and Assam Rifles conducted a joint helicopter-borne troop insertion exercise in Arunachal Pradesh. The drill tested rapid deployment and operational readiness in challenging terrains. It highlighted speed, coordination, and professional adaptability, enhancing mutual understanding and operational capabilities between the forces.
The Indian Army and Assam Rifles executed a joint helicopter-borne troop insertion exercise in the crucial Vijaynagar salient of Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, as per a defence statement released on Saturday.
The exercise, conducted on Friday, centered on swiftly deploying acclimatized troops into a simulated operational zone. It assessed the units' preparedness for emerging security threats.
The drill emphasized speed, precision, and coordination under nearly authentic conditions. According to defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, the operation underscored the forces' efficiency in challenging environments, boosting their overall operational reach and mutual understanding.
