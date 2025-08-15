BJP Spokesperson Denounces Rahul Gandhi's Independence Day Boycott

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad has launched a sharp critique against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, condemning his decision to boycott the 2025 Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Prasad accuses Gandhi of betraying national pride and constitutional values, marking his absence as a shameful act.

In an accusatory tone, Prasad highlighted Gandhi's alleged pattern of anti-India sentiment, citing his reported endorsement of former US President Donald Trump's criticisms of India's economy. According to Prasad, such actions amplify foreign criticism, compromise national unity, and question Gandhi's loyalty to India.

Further allegations include Gandhi's purported dissemination of false claims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially regarding an industrialist Gautam Adani-related controversy. Prasad insists these actions damage the Congress party's legacy, exploit anti-India narratives, and jeopardize India's global image. A public apology from Gandhi and Congress is demanded to restore faith in their commitment to India's unity and progress.

