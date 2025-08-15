RSS: Patriotic Giant or Political Controversy?

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has described the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a '100% patriotic organisation,' emphasizing its role as the largest non-political body globally, according to statements made to ANI last Friday. Reddy asserted that the RSS is dedicated to national welfare, refuting criticisms from opposition parties.

Taking aim at Congress, Reddy dismissed the need for endorsement from political entities, particularly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise for the RSS during his Independence Day address. He affirmed the RSS's non-political status and enduring commitment to India's progress.

The Prime Minister's remarks have ignited a political storm, drawing fierce opposition reactions. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi for aligning with the RSS, hinting at a political dependency, while others, including Akhilesh Yadav and Manoj Jha, challenged the government's narrative, questioning the RSS's historical and social roles.