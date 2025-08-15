Left Menu

Tragic Drowning in Daya River: Search Continues for Missing Boy

Two boys from Old Town were swept away in Daya River. Abhay Kumar Swain's body has been found, while efforts continue to find the second boy. Bathing in the river's strong currents led to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:30 IST
Tragic Drowning in Daya River: Search Continues for Missing Boy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Friday, two young boys were swept away by the strong currents of the Daya River, located on the outskirts of the city. Police have recovered the body of one victim and continue to search for the missing boy.

The incident occurred when the boys, residents of the Old Town area, visited the river for a bath. Despite their youthful exuberance, the river's powerful currents overwhelmed them.

The deceased has been identified as 14-year-old Abhay Kumar Swain. Authorities, led by the Dhauli police station, are conducting intensive operations to locate the other teen, as hope remains to bring closure to the grieving families.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025