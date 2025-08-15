Tragic Drowning in Daya River: Search Continues for Missing Boy

In a tragic incident on Friday, two young boys were swept away by the strong currents of the Daya River, located on the outskirts of the city. Police have recovered the body of one victim and continue to search for the missing boy.

The incident occurred when the boys, residents of the Old Town area, visited the river for a bath. Despite their youthful exuberance, the river's powerful currents overwhelmed them.

The deceased has been identified as 14-year-old Abhay Kumar Swain. Authorities, led by the Dhauli police station, are conducting intensive operations to locate the other teen, as hope remains to bring closure to the grieving families.