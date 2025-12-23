Left Menu

Setting Sail: New Mangalore Port Welcomes Cruise Season

The New Mangalore Port commenced the 2025–26 cruise season with the arrival of the luxury cruise ship, M S Seven Seas Navigator, carrying 450 passengers. Extensive arrangements ensured a smooth experience for visitors, highlighting Karnataka's cultural heritage. Passenger numbers remain low post-pandemic with only a handful of ships expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:38 IST
Setting Sail: New Mangalore Port Welcomes Cruise Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Mangalore Port has officially launched its 2025–26 cruise season as the luxurious M S Seven Seas Navigator arrived at the harbor. The Bahamas-flagged ship docked early on December 22, bringing in 450 international passengers and 360 crew members from Mormugao Port.

A warm, vibrant welcome awaited the cruise tourists, highlighting coastal Karnataka's rich cultural heritage. Comprehensive preparations by port authorities, customs officials, and tourism agencies ensured visitors enjoyed a seamless experience, complete with unique local touchpoints.

Despite a surge in pre-pandemic cruise liners at New Mangalore Port, post-pandemic figures have seen a reduction, with only six cruise operators scheduling arrivals. However, the port continues to enhance visitor experience with engaging facilities like meditation centers, free Wi-Fi, and Yakshagana art displays.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025