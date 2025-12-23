Setting Sail: New Mangalore Port Welcomes Cruise Season

The New Mangalore Port has officially launched its 2025–26 cruise season as the luxurious M S Seven Seas Navigator arrived at the harbor. The Bahamas-flagged ship docked early on December 22, bringing in 450 international passengers and 360 crew members from Mormugao Port.

A warm, vibrant welcome awaited the cruise tourists, highlighting coastal Karnataka's rich cultural heritage. Comprehensive preparations by port authorities, customs officials, and tourism agencies ensured visitors enjoyed a seamless experience, complete with unique local touchpoints.

Despite a surge in pre-pandemic cruise liners at New Mangalore Port, post-pandemic figures have seen a reduction, with only six cruise operators scheduling arrivals. However, the port continues to enhance visitor experience with engaging facilities like meditation centers, free Wi-Fi, and Yakshagana art displays.