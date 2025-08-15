Swift Aerial Rescue, Timely Relief, and Restored Telecom: Uttarkashi's Response to Cloudburst Devastation

In a swift response to the catastrophic cloudburst in Uttarkashi, critically ill residents from the border areas, including Dharali, were airlifted to the district hospital using an MI-17 helicopter. Among those rescued was 75-year-old Pratima Devi from Jaspur village, suffering from respiratory issues, and 61-year-old Chandrabala, facing severe stomach problems. A 3-month pregnant woman also received medical evacuation to the hospital for critical care.

The August 5 disaster severely impacted the Bhatwadi-Gangotri region, causing the Kheer Ganga River to overflow. In the wake of the calamity, telecom connectivity was a pressing concern, promptly restored by the Department of Telecommunications, ensuring communication lines remained open in the affected areas.

An expert team conducted a comprehensive investigation into the disaster's causes and effects, while the Uttarkashi District Administration distributed Rs 5 lakh relief cheques to 112 affected families in Dharali. Union Bank of India further supported the relief efforts with a Rs 1 crore contribution, a gesture hailed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as a commendable act of solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)