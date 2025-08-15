Court Demands Action on Grim Conditions in Delhi's Mandoli Jail

The Delhi High Court has issued directives to authorities for a prompt response following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that accuses Mandoli Jail of severe unsanitary conditions due to drainage issues. The PIL, filed on behalf of a life convict in Tihar Jail, outlines the deplorable state of living caused by blocked drainage systems.

The petitioner emphasized that inmates endure inhuman conditions with foul smells, waterlogging, and potential disease vectors due to the drainage blockage. The court, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, has demanded a status report and urged the formulation of a long-term resolution to the noted problems.

Delhi Police's standing counsel, Sameer Vashisht, confirmed that measures are being taken urgently. The High Court plans to reassess on August 18. The PIL, representing Sonu Dahiya, points to the blockage violating Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees dignity and healthy living conditions as part of the right to life.

The petitioner seeks institutional intervention, including a committee formation with jail officials, a sanitation audit, and inmate medical checkups. An inspecting judge identified the issue in May 2025 and recommended immediate corrective measures, but progress has stalled, highlighting a pressing need for judicial intervention.