Tripura Goes Solar: Harnessing Government Rooftops for Energy
Tripura plans to install solar panels on rooftops of 2,000 government buildings to generate 70 MW of solar power. This initiative comes as natural gas supply dwindles, affecting existing power plants. The state also aims to train local youth for solar tech jobs, supporting its renewable energy goals.
The Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) is targeting rooftop solar panel installations on 2,000 government buildings, aiming to generate 70 MW of solar power. This shift to renewable energy comes as a response to dwindling natural gas supplies affecting the state's gas-based power plants.
TREDA Joint Director Debabrata Sukladas revealed plans to produce 10.50 MW of the target through immediate projects, with tenders for this ambitious energy plan nearing completion. Tripura currently produces 26 MW from solar energy, a significant increase from 3 MW seven years ago.
The transition will not only boost power production but also create job opportunities for youth. Collaborating with the skill development department, the state plans to train technicians and supervisors for solar panel installation and maintenance, addressing the state's future energy needs and supporting urban growth.
