Left Menu

Indraprastha Gas Ltd Slashes Natural Gas Prices for Households

Indraprastha Gas Ltd announced a Rs 0.70 reduction in prices for natural gas piped to households in Delhi and NCR, effective January 1. This comes as a response to PNGRB's overhaul of pipeline tariffs. New tariffs will streamline and lower the cost of natural gas transportation for consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:34 IST
Indraprastha Gas Ltd Slashes Natural Gas Prices for Households
  • Country:
  • India

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the largest city gas retailer in India, has announced a Rs 0.70 cut in the prices of natural gas supplied to domestic kitchens in Delhi and NCR towns. The new rates will take effect from January 1, marking a significant change for household consumers.

The revised price is set at Rs 47.89 per scm in Delhi, Rs 46.70 per scm in Gurugram, and Rs 47.76 per scm across Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. This price revision follows the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's recent changes to pipeline tariffs, aimed at simplifying and reducing costs for natural gas distribution.

The regulatory board's new tariff structure, effective January 1, 2026, reduces tariff zones and applies a nationwide rate, making transportation of natural gas more cost-effective. Indraprastha Gas Ltd emphasizes its dedication to providing clean energy at an affordable rate as it embraces these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

 India
2
Odisha Ends Delhi's Unbeaten Streak in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Odisha Ends Delhi's Unbeaten Streak in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
3
Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic ...

 India
4
Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025