Indraprastha Gas Ltd Slashes Natural Gas Prices for Households

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the largest city gas retailer in India, has announced a Rs 0.70 cut in the prices of natural gas supplied to domestic kitchens in Delhi and NCR towns. The new rates will take effect from January 1, marking a significant change for household consumers.

The revised price is set at Rs 47.89 per scm in Delhi, Rs 46.70 per scm in Gurugram, and Rs 47.76 per scm across Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. This price revision follows the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's recent changes to pipeline tariffs, aimed at simplifying and reducing costs for natural gas distribution.

The regulatory board's new tariff structure, effective January 1, 2026, reduces tariff zones and applies a nationwide rate, making transportation of natural gas more cost-effective. Indraprastha Gas Ltd emphasizes its dedication to providing clean energy at an affordable rate as it embraces these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)