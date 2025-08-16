Jharkhand Mourns the Loss of Education Minister Ramdas Soren

The body of Jharkhand's Education Minister, Ramdas Soren, is set to arrive at the state Assembly on Saturday as leaders and legislators prepare to pay their final respects. Soren, who was undergoing treatment in Delhi for severe injuries inflicted by a fall earlier this month, succumbed on Friday.

Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato remarked that Soren's unexpected death presents a significant loss to the state. Echoing widespread sentiment, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur mourned the minister's passing, describing him as an irreparable loss and commending Soren's dedication and honesty in pushing educational reforms.

The lament was shared by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on X, who expressed his sorrow regarding the minister's untimely departure. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar offered his heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Soren's death as a substantial setback for the state's educational landscape. Soren sustained his injuries from a fall at home on August 2, necessitating initial hospitalization in Jamshedpur before an emergency transfer to Delhi for advanced care.