Jharkhand Mourns the Loss of Education Minister Ramdas Soren

The passing of Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, sustained fatal injuries after a fall, leaves the state in mourning. Colleagues describe his death as an irreparable loss, highlighting his commitment to education. His remains will be brought to the state Assembly for leaders and legislators to pay tribute.

Updated: 16-08-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 10:50 IST
Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The body of Jharkhand's Education Minister, Ramdas Soren, is set to arrive at the state Assembly on Saturday as leaders and legislators prepare to pay their final respects. Soren, who was undergoing treatment in Delhi for severe injuries inflicted by a fall earlier this month, succumbed on Friday.

Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato remarked that Soren's unexpected death presents a significant loss to the state. Echoing widespread sentiment, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur mourned the minister's passing, describing him as an irreparable loss and commending Soren's dedication and honesty in pushing educational reforms.

The lament was shared by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on X, who expressed his sorrow regarding the minister's untimely departure. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar offered his heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Soren's death as a substantial setback for the state's educational landscape. Soren sustained his injuries from a fall at home on August 2, necessitating initial hospitalization in Jamshedpur before an emergency transfer to Delhi for advanced care.

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

